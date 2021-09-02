Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back

VIDEO: HADESTOWN Returns to A Pre-Show Ovation

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical resumed performances tonight at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Sep. 2, 2021  

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical resumed performances tonight at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and an overjoyed audience headed way down to midtown to celebrate the occasion.

Check out the packed house livin' it up on Broadway with a standing ovation before the show even began!

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.

Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.

Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.

Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



