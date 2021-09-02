VIDEO: HADESTOWN Returns to A Pre-Show Ovation
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical resumed performances tonight at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical resumed performances tonight at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and an overjoyed audience headed way down to midtown to celebrate the occasion.
Check out the packed house livin' it up on Broadway with a standing ovation before the show even began!
Crowd is ready #hadestown pic.twitter.com/c7Z0NLRUQ6- Dana Bishop (@danafbishop) September 3, 2021
Standing ovation at #Hadestown!!! pic.twitter.com/NDLvDmcVmP- bwaySHO (@BwaySHO) September 3, 2021
THIS ENERGY. ???? #Hadestown pic.twitter.com/jTzrUz8QZv- Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) September 3, 2021
SOBBING TOGETHER @hadestown pic.twitter.com/FBbZzxjyAF- Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) September 3, 2021
In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.
Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.
Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.
Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.