VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of ON YOUR FEET in Los Angeles With Gloria And Emilio Estefan and More!

BroadwayWorld has an inside look at the opening night celebrations of ON YOUR FEET at the Hollywood Pantages featuring Gloria And Emilio Estefan, and more!

On Your Feet plays the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a four-week engagement through July 29, 2018. The production will also play a two week engagement in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (August 21 - September 2, 2018).

The production stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martínez, as Emilio Estefan.

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Christie Prades understudied the role of Gloria in the Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! Her past regional credits include In the Heights (Vanessa - Broadway World Award winner), West Side Story and The D*Word.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!, including Music Director Clay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (reeds), Jorge Casas (bass), who is Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, and Edwin Bonilla (percussion). The other members of the orchestra include Emmanuel Schvartzman (Associate Music Director/keyboards), Jose Ruiz (trumpet), Stephen Flakus (guitar), JeanChristophe Leroy (percussion) and Colin Taylor (drums).

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Tickets for ON YOUR FEET! are now on sale, and available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/OnYourFeet and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office (Opens Daily at 10am PT).

