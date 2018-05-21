VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of WAITRESS on BWW's Instagram Today!

Saturday, May 19th, BroadwayWorld went behind the scenes of WAITRESS on our Instagram!

In the video below see what baking can do when Caitlin Houlahan, who plays Dawn, takes us behind the scenes and shows us what it takes to serve up pies on Broadway twice in one day!



Caitlin Houlahan is making her Broadway debut in Waitress! Recent credits include Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn/1st Nat'l), Parade (Iola/Lincoln Center), 25th...Spelling Bee (Olive/Bucks Co Playhouse), Theory of Relativity (Julie/Goodspeed). She's been seen on TV and film in "Peter Pan Live!" (Jane), "GIRLS" (Season 6). Follow her at @caithoula!

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Katharine McPhee), a Waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

This year, the 2018 Tony Awards® will be hosted by Waitress's own Sara Bareilles, along with fellow singer and Tony nominee Josh Groban! Tune in on CBS or CBS All Access on Sunday, June 10 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (delayed PT) as the Tony Awards broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall® in New York City.

HELLO WORLD! I’m @caithoula (Dawn ?? in @waitressmusical) and I’m showing you around today! ???? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on May 19, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

The amazing @tiffanydenisehobbs makes her broadway debut today in @waitressmusical ???? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on May 19, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

Just four ladies on their wedding day ?????????????? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on May 19, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

Goodnight, folks! ??@caithoula A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on May 19, 2018 at 7:55pm PDT





