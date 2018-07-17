VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at the Muny's ANNIE

The sun's on its way out at the Muny with the approaching opening of Annie, get a sneak peek below!

Annie stars Christopher Sieber (Warbucks), Jennifer Simard (Miss Hannigan), Peyton Ella (Annie), Britney Coleman (Grace Farrell), Holly Ann Butler (Lily), Jon Rua (Rooster), John Scherer (FDR), Madeline Domain (Tessie), Kennedy Holmes (July), Samantha Iken (Pepper), Trenay LaBelle (Duffy), Ana Mc Alister (Molly) and Ella Grace Roberts(Kate). An irresistible ensemble completes this cast, including Patrick Blindauer, Maya Bowles, Chloe Davis, Julie Hanson, Michael Hoey, Abigail Isom, Madison Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Graham Keen, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Whit Reichert, Rochelle Scudder, Josh Walden, and Rebecca Young. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen ensembles.

"This show remains one of the most beloved musicals ever," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "This incredible company will bring it to thrilling life on our grand Muny stage."

For more information, visit muny.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You