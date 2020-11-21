VIDEO: Get a Glimpse at How the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is Being Altered

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to," said Mayor de Blasio. "It will be a different kind of event. They're reinventing the event for this moment in history."

Yesterday, the Today Show did a feature on the parade, which provided a glimpse into some of the changes being made in the age of COVID-19.

The iconic balloons will not be held by people, but rather by specially-designed vehicles. There will still be floats, but all performances will be pre-recorded. Broadway shows taking part include Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Mean Girls, and Jagged Little Pill.

Watch the full report below!

The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE has been a holiday tradition for nearly 100 years, known for the giant floating balloon characters that first appeared in 1927. For decades the event has been televised, with performances in a staging area in front of the landmark midtown Macy's Herald Square store.

This is the first virtual parade in the event's 67-year history.

