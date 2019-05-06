VIDEO: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's SWEENEY TODD

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Asolo Repertory Theatre's SWEENEY TODD. The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. It is directed and choreographed by Peter Rothstein, who helmed the theatre's critically acclaimed 2018 production of Ragtime. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler and from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, this musical masterwork and global phenomenon previews May 1 - 3, opens May 4 and runs through June 1.

Broadway veteran Allen Fitzpatrick (Sweeney Todd) leads the cast as the vehement barber. His Broadway credits include Les Misérables, 42nd Street, Memphis, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Sweet Smell of Success, and Damn Yankees. He received an Emmy® for Stephen Sondheim's Passion (Live from Lincoln Center). He previously portrayed Sweeney at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre and Goodspeed Opera House. Sally Wingert (Mrs. Lovett) has performed in more than 90 productions at the Guthrie Theater, where she was most recently seen in Noises Off. She appeared in La Bête with Mark Rylance on Broadway and London's West End. She has performed at ART, Yale Rep, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and more.

Director and Choreographer Peter Rothstein is the Founding Artistic Director of Theater Latté Da, a Twin Cities-based company dedicated to new and adventurous musical theater. His work has also been seen at the Guthrie Theater, the Children's Theater Company, Minnesota Opera, Minnesota Orchestra, Utah Shakespeare Festival and Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater. He is the creator of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. Peter was named the 2015 Minnesota Artist of the Year from the Star Tribune, and has been awarded grants and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, Theatre Communications Group, the Minnesota State Arts Board and the McKnight Foundation.

"SWEENEY TODD is one of the greatest works in the American theatre," said Peter Rothstein. "I first directed this production for Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis a few years ago, and I am thrilled to reunite this design team to re-imagine it at the glorious Asolo Repertory Theatre."





Related Articles