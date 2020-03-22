VIDEO: Georgia Stitt Composes and Performs 'Central Park at Dusk' Song Cycle

Georgia Stitt is working on a song cycle while quarantined.

She took to YouTube to share the first one-minute song cycle, titled Central Park at Dusk, based on the poem by Sara Teasdale.

"Finished this song today for my one-minute song cycle," she writes. "I'm a better composer than singer so imagine your favorite voice. I just wanted to share a moment of creation. I'm hoping to record all of these one-minute songs at some point later in the year."

Check out the video below!

Georgia Stitt is a composer/lyricist, music director, pianist, and music producer. Her original musicals include Snow Child (commissioned by Arena Stage and directed by Molly Smith); Samantha Spade, Ace Detective (commissioned by TADA Youth Theater and written with Lisa Diana Shapiro, National Youth Theatre 2014 Winner "Outstanding New Musical"); Big Red Sun (NAMT Festival winner in 2010, Harold Arlen Award in 2005, written with playwright John Jiler); The Water (winner of the 2008 ANMT Search for New Voices in American Musical Theatre and written with Jeff Hylton and Tim Werenko); and Mosaic (commissioned for Inner Voices Off-Broadway in 2010 and written with Cheri Steinkellner). She is currently writing The Big Boom (with Hunter Foster) and an as yet untitled oratorio.





