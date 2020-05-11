VIDEO: Former JERSEY BOYS Stars Jarrod Spector, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, and More Sing 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' For Amanda Kloots and Baby Elvis!
Former cast members from Jersey Boys, Jarrod Spector, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, Quinn VanAntwerp, Preston Truman Boyd, and Dominic Nolfi put together a special video for Amanda Kloots and baby Elvis for Mother's Day!
The group sang "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" which was featured in Jersey Boys.
"I can't believe my friends! This is my favorite song ever and the one I sing to Elvis all the time," Kloots wrote on Instagram. "It immediately stops him from crying and always makes me cry because the lyrics are so beautiful!"
Watch the video below!
