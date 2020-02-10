VIDEO: First Look at Mario Cantone and More in BLISS at 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre presents the world premiere of Bliss, an empowering original musical fantasy that flips the traditional princess narrative upside down.

Welcome to the Deep Dark Forest, a mysterious place where fairy godfathers await to grant your every wish-"happily ever after" guaranteed. Or is it? Bliss is an electrifying new musical that tears up the rules on happy endings. In this fractured fairytale with an addictive pop rock score, created at The 5th, four wildly distinctive royal sisters sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes-and a burning desire to be at the center of it all. In a world that demands they fit in, it will take a sister's love to remind them to stand out. Together they discover that chasing their bliss means leaving expectations behind.

Bliss, which is the 23rd new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre, features a book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie and will showcase direction by Tony Award-nominated Sheryl Kaller (Broadway: Mothers and Sons, Next Fall). Josh Prince (Broadway: Shrek, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) returns to The 5th to choreograph. Bliss showcases scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, costume design by Tony Award® winner (Peter and the Starcatcher) Paloma Young, sound design by Tony Award® winner (Hadestown) Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout, and music supervision by Mary Mitchell Campbell.

Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts to star as the four princesses of the fictional land of Minisculia are Gizel Jiménez (Broadway: Wicked; Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell) as Piper, Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Off-Broadway: Little Women, Blue Ridge) as Faye, Katy Geraghty (Broadway: Groundhog Day; Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Hairspray) as Carmella, and Claire Neumann (National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq) as Holly.

Additional casting includes Leigh Zimmerman (Broadway: Chicago, The Producers) as Princess Taffeta, Manu Narayan (Broadway: My Fair Lady) as The King, Conor Ryan as Prince Devin (Broadway: Cinderella), and John Michael Lyles (Off-Broadway: A Strange Loop) as Toby. They join the previously announced Sex and the City star Mario Cantone (Broadway: Laugh Whore, Tony Award® nominee) as Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses' fairy godfather.

Beginning rehearsals next week, the world premiere of Bliss plays through February 23, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.





