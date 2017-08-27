VIDEO: First Look at Goodspeed's New Musical DARLING GRENADINE

The world of a charming songwriter is on the rocks in Daniel Zaitchik's contemporary new musical Darling Grenadine.

Check out the teaser trailer for the show below!

Goodspeed Musicals continues its commitment to innovative, thought-provoking works with this new musical. Darling Grenadine will run August 18 - September 17, 2017 at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn.

Darling Grenadine is sponsored by Third Coast Creative and supported in part by the National Fund for New Musicals, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre, with funding from The Hollywood Pantages, a Nederlander Organization - www.namt.org.

Meet fun-loving jingle composer Harry. In modern Manhattan, his charmed life with girlfriend Louise, brother Paul and beloved Labrador Retriever (also Paul!) sparkles with the fizz of romantic comedies and the whimsy of MGM musicals. But will it all go flat when reality interrupts Harry's tenderly orchestrated fantasia? A rich contemporary score explores the friction between romance and reality, bitter and sweet, high and low. Raise a glass to a musical serving something magical, moving and boldly new.

