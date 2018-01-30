VIDEO: First Look At Christina Bianco And Evan Alexander Smith In The Dury Lane's JOSEPH

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Drury Lane Theatre's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, which opened January 25th and runs through March 25th.

The sung-through musical, based on the Coat of Many Colors story from the Book of Genesis, was first produced on Broadway in 1982. JOSEPH is notable for covering a variety of musical styles throughout its score.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT features Christina Bianco, Evan Alexander Smith, Colte Julian, E. Clayton Cornelious, Nick Cosgrove, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Darcy Jo Wood, Anthony Avino, Nathaniel Braga, Tony Carter, Lexis Danca, Jed Feder, Nathan Fister, Brad Giovanine, Rachel Hafell, Julia Klavans, Kevin Nietzel, Nich O'Neil, Lindsay Loretta Prerost, Cara Salerno, James Monroe Stevko, Anthony Sullivan Jr. and Alejandro Fonseca.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

