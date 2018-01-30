VIDEO: First Look At Christina Bianco And Evan Alexander Smith In The Dury Lane's JOSEPH

Jan. 30, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Drury Lane Theatre's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, which opened January 25th and runs through March 25th.

The sung-through musical, based on the Coat of Many Colors story from the Book of Genesis, was first produced on Broadway in 1982. JOSEPH is notable for covering a variety of musical styles throughout its score.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT features Christina Bianco, Evan Alexander Smith, Colte Julian, E. Clayton Cornelious, Nick Cosgrove, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Darcy Jo Wood, Anthony Avino, Nathaniel Braga, Tony Carter, Lexis Danca, Jed Feder, Nathan Fister, Brad Giovanine, Rachel Hafell, Julia Klavans, Kevin Nietzel, Nich O'Neil, Lindsay Loretta Prerost, Cara Salerno, James Monroe Stevko, Anthony Sullivan Jr. and Alejandro Fonseca.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

VIDEO: First Look At Christina Bianco And Evan Alexander Smith In The Dury Lane's JOSEPH
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of Carolee Carmello in Encores! HEY, LOOK ME OVER!
  • VIDEO: First Look At Christina Bianco And Evan Alexander Smith In The Dury Lane's JOSEPH
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Canadian Company of COME FROM AWAY
  • BWW TV: Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rapp Open BroadwayCon!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Up Close with Star of THE THING WITH FEATHERS, Zachary Booth!
  • BWW TV: OG Sarah Brightman Rocks Out for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 30th Birthday Celebration!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com