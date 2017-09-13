VIDEO: Filmmaker Rick McKay Captures a Legendary West End Backstage Meeting in Memory of Peter Hall

In this rare footage, Dame Judi Dench introduces screen legend (King Kong) Fay Wray (1907-2004) to Sir Peter Hall (1930-2017) backstage in her dressing room in London when Dame Judi was performing in the play FILUMENA in the West End in November, 1998. The legendary director, Sir Peter Hall passed away on September 11th, 2017.

Filmmaker Rick McKay (Broadway: The Golden Age) filmed the footage backstage in Dench's dressing room when Dench invited Wray and McKay backstage after the performance, potentially for his documentary series about Broadway, or for a proposed biography of Fay Wray.

