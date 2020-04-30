VIDEO: Fans Join Andrea Bocelli for Epic Version of 'The Prayer'

Andrea Bocelli has already been a major source of inspiration this spring, as he epically performed from Milan's Duomo on Easter Sunday. Now he is using one of his most popular songs to lift spirits further.

His team writes: "We asked people around the world to come together over video for the new official lyric video for Andrea and Céline Dion's much loved single, 'The Prayer'. Thank you fans of the world for your wonderful participation!"

Watch as fans from around the world unite for a lyric video of "The Prayer."





