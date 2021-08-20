VIDEO: FROZEN National Tour Cast Sings 'For the First Time in Forever' in Rehearsals

For the first time in forever, the cast of Frozen reunited in the rehearsal room! Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, has just released a new celebratory video of the Frozen North American tour company in rehearsal, for the first time since the shutdown.

As previously announced, the tour company reunited on Monday, August 16 in Buffalo, where they began rehearsals for the tour's relaunch. The tour returns to the road this fall, resuming performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre for a two-week premiere engagement beginning Friday, September 10, 2021 and playing through Friday, September 24, 2021.

To view the Frozen North American tour's 2021-22 season engagements, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour. The tour will follow CDC, local, state and city health and safety guidelines, as well as all union protocols.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Natalia Artigas (Young Elsa), Olivia Jones (Young Anna) and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa) and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.