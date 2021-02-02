VIDEO: Ethan Hawke Is Prepping a Zoom Production Of WAITING FOR GODOT

Ethan Hawke has stayed busy in quarantine by rehearsing for a Zoom production of "Waiting for Godot" with some talented friends.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Hawke plays Vladamir in the online production of Samuel Beckett's most famous play. The cast also includes John Leguizamo (Estragon), Wallace Shawn (Lucky), Tarik Trotter (Pozzo) and Drake Bradshaw (Boy).

Find out more at The New Group websitea??, and check out Ethan's new novel, "A Bright Ray Of Darkness."

Ethan Hawke is a Tony and four-time Academy Award nominated actor and writer whose diverse career as a novelist, actor, director, and screenwriter spans more than three decades. His Broadway credits include "True West," "Macbeth," "Clive," "The Cost of Utopia," "Henry IV," and "The Seagull."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.