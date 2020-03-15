Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact
VIDEO: Equity President Kate Shindle Talks Broadway Shutdown on MSNBC
Equity President, Kate Shindle, sat down with MSNBC to discuss the impact of the current Broadway shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Earlier this week, Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association, issued a statement after Governor Cuomo ordered Broadway performances to be suspended until the week of April 13, 2020.
Equity has also shared updated guidelines for union members auditioning throughout the crisis.