VIDEO: Equity President Kate Shindle Talks Broadway Shutdown on MSNBC

Equity President, Kate Shindle, sat down with MSNBC to discuss the impact of the current Broadway shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association, issued a statement after Governor Cuomo ordered Broadway performances to be suspended until the week of April 13, 2020.

Equity has also shared updated guidelines for union members auditioning throughout the crisis.





