VIDEO: Equity President Kate Shindle Talks Broadway Shutdown on MSNBC

Mar. 15, 2020  

Equity President, Kate Shindle, sat down with MSNBC to discuss the impact of the current Broadway shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association, issued a statement after Governor Cuomo ordered Broadway performances to be suspended until the week of April 13, 2020.

Equity has also shared updated guidelines for union members auditioning throughout the crisis.

