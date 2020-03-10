Industry: Equity Releases Updated Audition Guidance for Coronavirus; EPA Sign Up Strike Policy

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

Actors' Equity Association has released updated guidelines for auditions as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, including suspending of the strike policy for missed auditions through April 15th.

In a message to members, the union wrote:

We know that audition season is always a busy time of year. Today we posted additional guidance in our waiting rooms and Equity audition spaces in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

Here's what you need to know now: if you aren't feeling well, please stay home and do not come to your audition. We know this is a difficult thing to ask for many of you, but hope you will take this practice to heart as an act of solidarity that can help keep not just your fellow members and EMCs healthy, but also Equity staff and countless others around you. For that reason, we are also temporarily suspending the "strike" policy around online EPA signups from now until April 15. That means no "strikes" will be added if you miss an audition.

Here are the important things to keep in mind right now:

Do not come to an audition if you are sick .

. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If you or a member of your household has traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or any location on the CDC's list of "Level 3/Avoid Nonessential Travel" countries in the past 14 days, please do not audition - CDC recommends such travelers stay home for 14 days.

What to do if you are sick:

Stay home when you are sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Seek medical advice promptly by calling ahead to a doctor's office to get guidance.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces.

Thank you for your attention. You can find more information about coronavirus in the member portal.

If you are currently working on contract and have questions about your employer's sick leave policies, you can review that in the rulebook library.

In the meantime, Equity has also taken the appropriate steps to keep you healthy and safe by increasing the cleaning frequency of the audition spaces. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you as needed.

