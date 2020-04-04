VIDEO: English National Opera Thanks the NHS With Piece From HMS PINAFORE

The English National Opera created a special video as a thank you to the NHS. The company has rewritten a piece from Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore.

Watch the video below!

As a special thank you to the @NHS, we have rewritten a piece from Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore ?



Please join us in giving all healthcare workers a massive round of applause tonight at 8pm ???#ENOLovesTheNHS#ClapForOurCarers #UKSingAlong pic.twitter.com/EjWRWXUHBz - English National Opera (@E_N_O) April 2, 2020

English National Opera (ENO) is an opera company based in London, resident at the London Coliseum in St Martin's Lane. It is one of the two principal opera companies in London, along with The Royal Opera, Covent Garden. ENO's productions are sung in English.





