VIDEO: Emanuel Ax Comes to LIVE FROM CARNEGIE HALL

Emanuel Ax continues his exploration of the history of great pianists who have performed at Carnegie Hall.

Joining him for this afternoon of music and conversation are Garrick Ohlsson, who studied with the late Claudio Arrau, and Paul Lewis, a former student of Alfred Brendel.

Performances include Schumann's "Warum?" and "Arabeske" in C Major, Op. 18; Brahms's Rhapsody in B Minor, Op. 79, No. 1; and bagatelles by Beethoven and Sibelius.

