VIDEO: Elphabas Jessica Vosk and Julia Murney Unite for a WICKED Duet

Jessica Vosk is gearing up for her upcoming (Feb 1-3) 54 Below show which will feature an exciting surprise guest every night! Though she can't make it to the show, friend and former Elphaba Julia Murney recently stopped by a rehearsal for a spontaneous duet.

Check out the clip below.

After finally getting all of the green out of her hairline from a year on the road as Elphaba in Wicked, Jessica Vosk returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her all-new show Being Green. Written with her frequent collaborator/director Robbie Rozelle, Jessica will take us on a musical tour of the hilarious highs and lows of starring in the musical phenomenon in an eclectic evening of songs, hilarity and some very special guest stars. It will be the best time you ever have in your entire life, including the actual day of your birth.

Being Green is written by Robbie Rozelle and Jessica Vosk, features musical Direction & arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and is directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Jessica Vosk is a talented actress and singer who made her Broadway debut in Jason Robert Brown's Bridges of Madison County. She has also appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland and as Fruma Sarah in the celebrated revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Jessica first gained attention in 2009 as a vocalist in the live concert Kristinaat Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London. Jessica just finished a widely-praised run as Elphaba in the 2nd National tour of Wicked and is currently at work on her first solo album and her upcoming 54 Below show Being Green.

Julia Murney last appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role on the national tour for which she received an Acclaim Award. Other New York credits include Lennon, The Wild Party (Drama Desk nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Falling (Drama Desk nomination), A Class Act, The Landing, Saved, Crimes of the Heart, Queen of the Mist, and Time and Again (Lucille Lortel nomination). She's been seen regionally all over the U.S.- Signature, Muny, Williamstown, Reprise!LA, Sacramento Music Circus, NCT, Lyric, Rubicon and Goodspeed, to name a few-and in concert she has performed solo shows nationally as well as in NYC at Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, Joe's Pub & Ars Nova. Symphony appearances have ranged from Carnegie Hall to The Kennedy Center, Caramoor to Town Hall, from Malaysia to Maui & a lot of spots in between.

She can’t make it to my show, so she came to rehearsal and then we did this. And then everyone in the room died because WOULDN’T YOU??????? #juliafreakingmurney @pepamama #wicked #OG #elphiex2 #greengirlsisterhood A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk) on Jan 22, 2018 at 9:02am PST





