VIDEO: Elizabeth Stanley & Company Preview Songs from JAGGED LITTLE PILL!

As BroadwayWorld previosuly reported, Elizabeth Stanley will lead the cast of The American Repertory Theatre's staging of Alanis Morissette's landmark album Jagged Little Pill.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will make its musical debut in May 2018 at American Repertory Theatre. ART Artistic Director and Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin) is set to direct, with book written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult), and orchestrations by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal).

Elizabeth Stanley has originated the roles of Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Allison in Cry-Baby. Her previous credits also include Claire in the 2014 revival of On the Town, April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, and Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu. Off-Broadway, she played Gussie in James Lapine's production of Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!) and The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group). TV: "Black Box," "Think Tank," "Made In Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances: Company."

Stanley and the cast previewed songs from the show at the A.R.T.'s gala last night and you can check out a sneak peek below!

