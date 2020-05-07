VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Hello Dolly!' From HELLO DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Hello, Dolly!'

Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway in 1964, featuring lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, a book by Michael Stewart, and direction and choreography by Gower Champion. Gower Champion won the Tony Award for Best Choreography for Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Dolly! was revived on Broadway in 1978, in the West End in 1979, on Broadway in 1995, again in London in 2009, and on Broadway again in 2017.

The 2009 London revival won Stephen Mear the Olivier Award for Best Choreographer.

For the 2017 Broadway revival, choreographer Warren Carlyle was nominated for Outstanding Choreographer at the Drama Desk Awards. Carlyle was also nominated for a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You