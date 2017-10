VIDEO: Douglas Lyons and Danyel Fulton Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' from RAGTIME at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre is presenting an evocative new production of Ragtime, now through November 5, 2017. A tale of family, heart and perseverance at the turn of the 20th century, Ragtime is a vital story about the headstrong and determined individuals and their families who helped make the United States a diverse and thriving nation. Below, watch Douglas Lyons (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.) and Danyel Fulton (Sarah) perform "Wheels of a Dream" from the show!

Returning to The 5th Avenue stage are Andi Alhadeff as Emma Goldman, Eric Ankrim as Harry Houdini/Willie Conklin, Lauren Du Preeas Sarah's Friend, Hugh Hastings as Grandfather/Henry Ford, Richard Peacock as Coalhouse's Friend, Billie Wildrick as Evelyn Nesbit and Ty Willis as Booker T. Washington. Previously announced casting includes Joshua Carter, Kendra Kassebaum, Douglas Lyons, Danyel Fulton, Matthew Kacergis and Louis Hobson.

Set in the volatile melting pot of New York City, this musical theater masterpiece weaves together three distinct American stories: an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician, all united by their desire and belief in a brighter tomorrow. Ragtime's glorious Tony Award-winning score has scintillating music and an intensely compelling story of love at its core. Ragtime features a Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally and a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

For tickets and more information, visit www.5thavenue.org.

