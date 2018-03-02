VIDEO: Dolly Parton Says a

Dolly Parton appeared on ABC News' Nightline recently where she discussed that she and 9 to 5 co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda "are going to do another one."

"I've been talking to Lily and Jane," Parton says. "Actually all these years, we've talked about doing a sequel to '9 to 5' and it never made any real sense until just recently. We're trying to get the script and all that. Everybody is very interested and we've all agreed that we'd love to do it if it's right."

There has been no official confirmation of the film's release, but Parton said that 20th Century Fox has presented her with an idea and she said yes.

Parton says that the film's sequel will focus on young women who seek out the original characters for advice on starting a business.

Read more here and watch the full interview below!

