VIDEO: Disney Drops Teaser for Live-Action PINOCCHIO, Starring Tom Hanks

Disney has debuted the first teaser trailer for Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks!

Zemeckis directs the film with Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz producing through their company Depth of Field. Weitz and Zemeckis are writing the script.

The 1940 Disney animated classic tells the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.