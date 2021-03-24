VIDEO: Darren Criss & Nick Jonas Talk Broadway, Performance on THE VOICE

Jonas Brother and "The Voice" coach Nick Jonas has enlisted the help of his friend, Emmy-winner Darren Criss, as team advisor going into next week's shows!

Watch Darren and Nick in a promo for "The Voice" below.

The performers have a shared Broadway history - Nick Jonas proceeded Darren Criss in the lead role of the most recent Broadway revival of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

They discuss that mutual past (and whether or not Darren Criss could pass as a Jonas Brother) in the clip below.

Nick Jonas has been in the theatre community since he was a child, acting in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and, most recently, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Darren Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles.