The Piano Lesson
VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Talks THE COLOR PURPLE & PIANO LESSON 'Full Circle' Moments on THE VIEW

The Piano Lesson is now in previews with an official opening on Thursday, October 13.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Danielle Brooks sat down with the women of The View this morning to tease the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical remake and discuss her current Broadway run in The Piano Lesson.

During the interview, Brooks spoke to original The Color Purple star Whoopi Goldberg about wrapping production on the upcoming musical film adaptation as Sofia, which she had received a Tony nomination for playing onstage in 2016. During her time playing the role on Broadway, she revealed that she struggled with imposter sydrome and anxiety.

"I was like, 'They're gonna find out I'm a fake. I'm not really good.' I go through all of that and I start to get my confidence up to own the annointing that I do have on my life and then I had to audition for [The Color Purple] movie. I was like, 'I thought I proved myself,'" Brooks laughed.

Now, Brooks is back on Broadway in the new revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which she describes as another "full circle" moment.

"The full circle moments that I have, I don't know how it happens to me but I'm so grateful for it, I don't know if I manifest this stuff but I had auditioned to get into Julliard with the monologue that I now get to say every night on Broadway," Brooks revealed.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie.

The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

The Piano Lesson is produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

Watch the new interview here:

The Piano Lesson
Click Here to Watch the Video!




