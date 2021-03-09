Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Aretha Franklin on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He stars opposite Cynthia Erivo on GENIUS: ARETHA, which premieres March 21.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Courtney B. Vance talks about the pandemic ruining his 60th birthday and shares what he learned about Aretha Franklin while filming his show Genius: Aretha.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Courtney was honored with a Tony Award nomination, the Theater World Award and the Clarence Derwent Award for his Broadway debut performance in August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fences, starring James Earl Jones and directed by the late Lloyd Richards.

Courtney also starred in John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation with the luminous Stockard Channing, directed by Jerry Zaks, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination.

He also starred in the 2013 Broadway production of Lucky Guy.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Aretha Franklin on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles
All-Star Lineup Of 2020 Innovators Announced For NOWHERE FEST Photo

All-Star Lineup Of 2020 Innovators Announced For NOWHERE FEST

Wake Up 3/9: THE QUEENS GAMBIT to Be Developed into a Musical, & More! Photo

Wake Up 3/9: THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT to Be Developed into a Musical, & More!

Brown Paper Tickets Will Pay $9M to Customers Awaiting Refunds Photo

Brown Paper Tickets Will Pay $9M to Customers Awaiting Refunds

Brandy Joins the Cast of ABC Music Drama Pilot QUEENS Photo

Brandy Joins the Cast of ABC Music Drama Pilot QUEENS


More Hot Stories For You