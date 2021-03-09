VIDEO: Courtney B. Vance Gushes Over Aretha Franklin on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Courtney B. Vance talks about the pandemic ruining his 60th birthday and shares what he learned about Aretha Franklin while filming his show Genius: Aretha.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Courtney was honored with a Tony Award nomination, the Theater World Award and the Clarence Derwent Award for his Broadway debut performance in August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fences, starring James Earl Jones and directed by the late Lloyd Richards.

Courtney also starred in John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation with the luminous Stockard Channing, directed by Jerry Zaks, for which he received his second Tony Award nomination.

He also starred in the 2013 Broadway production of Lucky Guy.

