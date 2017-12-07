VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Presents 'Bull: The Musical' on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, actor Christopher Jackson, with the help of Stephen Colbert, used his Broadway talent to create a musical for the television show he's currently working on. Check out the television premiere of BULL: The Musical below!

Jackson received a Tony Award nomination Tony Award for his role of George Washington in HAMILTON His other Broadway credits include HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, BRONX BOMBERS, AFTER MIDNIGHT MEMPHIS, IN THE HEIGHTS and THE LION KING. The actor currently stars in the CBS drama series BULL. In addition to being a Tony and Grammy winner, Jackson is also a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee for his work with "Sesame Street." In 2011, he took home the award for Outstanding Original Song for A Children's Series.

The actor takes on the role of Chunk Palmer in the hit legal series BULL, airing Tuesdays at 9 pm/ET on CBS. The series stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason BULL in a drama inspired by the early career of DR. PHIL McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial consulting firms of all time.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

