VIDEO: Chris Colfer Talks About Autographing a Baby on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Chris Colfer stopped by "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" to pitch some ideas for musicals to Jimmy and talk about his most recent supernatural experience and the time a woman asked him to sign her baby. Watch the clip below!

Chris Colfer won a Golden Globe for his role in the long-running musical dramedy GLEE. He penned the 2014 "Glee" episode "Old Dog, New Tricks" as well as the 2012 movie "Struck by Lightning," in which he also starred. He has written a children's book series called Land of Stories.

