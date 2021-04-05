VIDEO: Chilina Kennedy Sings From BEAUTIFUL with BroadwayWorld Student Blogger

Chilina Kennedy recently joined BroadwayWorld student blogger Bea Mienik for a virtual duet of Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend,' featured in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical!

Watch the duet below!

Chilina is a singer, actress, songwriter and the longest running "Carole King" in Broadway's Beautiful with over 1200 performances. Recently she starred as "Dina" in the International Tour of The Band's Visit. Chilina also starred as "Mary Magdalene" in Jesus Christ Superstar (Broadway), "Binky" in This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company) and "Sophie" in the 1st National Tour of Mamma Mia! Chilina honored Carole King herself by portraying her in the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, performing alongside James Taylor and Aretha Franklin. She is both the Artistic Producer of Toronto's Eclipse Theatre Company and has co-written a new musical, Call It Love, based on her original debut album, What You Find In A Bottle.

For five years, BEAUTIFUL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began- and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember- and a story you'll never forget.