VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Performs 'Joey, Joey, Joey' From THE MOST HAPPY FELLA as Part of City Center's #EncoresArchives Series!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Cheyenne Jackson performing "Joey, Joey, Joey"a?? from Encores! The Most Happy Fella in 2014.
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchives These lyrics speak for themselves: "You've been too long, in one place, and it's time to go, time to go...." Indeed. a??- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 22, 2020
a??
?: @cheyennejackson "Joey, Joey, Joey"a??
Encores! The Most Happy Fella 2014 pic.twitter.com/amDypY4vC7
