VIDEO: Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe, and Bobby Cannavale Play Fact Or Fiction on TODAY

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb challenge Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale, stars of the Broadway play "The Lifespan of a Fact," to a game of Fact or Fiction, where the actors have to guess truths about each other.

Watch the video below!

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale will star in the world premiere Broadway play, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play will be directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Jim Fingal (Daniel Radcliffe) has a small job: to fact check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. Jim Fingal's boss (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author John D'Agata (Bobby Cannavale). And now, Jim Fingal has a huge problem: John made up some of his article. Well, a lot of his article. OK, actually, maybe the majority of it? What starts professional quickly becomes profane as one question rises to the surface: Can Jim Fingal ever just shut the fact up?

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Norman and Deanna Twain, Will Trice, Barbara Freitag, Eric Falkenstein, Carl Moellenberg/Wendy Federman, Ken Greiner, Van Kaplan, and Caiola Productions.

