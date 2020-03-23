VIDEO: Check Out the Newest Episode of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of the fourth episode featuring special guests Lily Brooks O'Briant (Netflix's The Big Show Show, Matilda), Sami Bray (Bedwetter, School of Rock, 1984), and Alyssa Marvin (Trevor, School of Rock, Annie).

The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin plans to continue with the virtual cabaret as long as the Coronavirus is a threat. "As long as the industry is closed down because of the virus, I plan on creating episodes. It's so important for kids to support our community as much as we can and to be positive so we can get through this all together."

In addition to entertaining, he endeavors to raise awareness and funds to support the emergency relief fund that was set up by The Actors Fund to assist all members of the entertainment industry.

Lily Brooks O'Briant who recently wrapped shooting The Big Show Show in California is observing how the coronavirus related closures are impacting both Broadway and Hollywood. "The Actors Fund is such an incredible organization that helps everyone in the entertainment industry. I am so happy to be a part of The Early Night Show Virtual Edition because I want to try to make a difference in the lives of performers everywhere."

Special guest Sami Bray was about to begin rehearsal for The Bedwetter, which has since been delayed because of Covid-19. Bray says, "I wanted to do the cabaret because I am seriously worried about everyone who is out of work while Broadway is dark. I am lucky enough to be a kid and not need to work but many of my friends are now out of work, and I am worried about them."

Joshua Turchin was in rehearsal for the upcoming Off-Broadway show, Trevor, when the show was temporarily paused along with the rest of Broadway and off Broadway due to the coronavirus outbreak. Guest Alyssa Marvin was in rehearsals with Joshua. Marvin stated, "Pausing rehearsal was really sad, but I'm excited to be part of the virtual cabaret to keep performing and help my fellow actors and the entertainment industry."

At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





