VIDEO: Check Out Rehearsal Footage of Barrington Stage Company's HARRY CLARKE

HARRY CLARKE Starring Mark H. Dold began performances last night.

Barrington Stage Company began preview performances last night of its one man show, Harry Clarke, starring Mark H. Dold. Barrington Stage is one of two theaters in the country to have been given the greenlight by Actors' Equity to begin performances in the wake of the pandemic.

Check out rehearsal footage below!

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, BSC's mission is to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre.

