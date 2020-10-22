VIDEO: Celebrate the 85th Anniversary of TOP HAT With New Performance of 'No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)'

'No Strings (I’m Fancy Free)' is performed by vocalist Molly Moore, and danced by Lucy Vallely and Will Okajima.

Today Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in coordination with CLI Studios, released the second video in their series celebrating the 85th anniversary of Irving Berlin's 1935 musical film TOP HAT, starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire.

This video features a modern rendition of "No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)" performed by vocalist Molly Moore, as well as brand new choreography from Lucy Vallely, which she performed alongside Will Okajima at CLI Studios. This new rendition of the song was produced by Scott Effman.

"I wanted to cover 'No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)' because I really resonate with the lyrics and relate to the song in general," said Arranger and Vocalist Molly Moore. "Having just gone through a breakup after a long-term relationship, I felt like I could've written the song myself. It's about embracing independence, which has been a transformative experience for me. I love covering classics because I'm so inspired by music from the past. To have a chance to reimagine it in some way is always special. Producer Scott Effman and I had an awesome time recreating it with a more driving feel."

"I'm honored to share my choreography in celebration of the 85th anniversary of Irving Berlin's Top Hat, a film that I have loved for years," said Choreographer Lucy Vallely. "When I first heard the beautiful cover by Molly Moore, I knew that my creation process was going to flow easily. Since it's such a feel-good song, I wanted to celebrate how my body intuitively moves to the music and not overthink my creation. It's so important to create with people who make me feel joyous and inspired, which is why I asked my one of my dear friends and all-time favorite dancers, Will Okajima, to dance with me. This song resonates so deeply with my life right now, and I feel a personal connection to the liberating energy these lyrics carry. There is nothing like the optimism of the new day, and this song represents that feeling so beautifully."

This is the second video in a three-part campaign that features modern renditions and brand new choreography for some of Top Hat's most iconic songs. This campaign aims to celebrate this classic property and invite a new generation to fall in love with Irving Berlin's timeless songs. To honor the original while expanding into a contemporary sound, Concord Theatricals partnered with songwriters signed to Concord Music Publishing to create modern covers of these classic songs, while CLI Studios worked with award-winning choreographers to create brand new choreography with a nod to the source material.

The first video in the series was released on October 15 and featured a modern take on "Isn't This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught in the Rain)?" performed by The Powder Room. The music video, shot on location in Brooklyn, was directed and choreographed by Emmy Award-winning Choreographer Al Blackstone ("So You Think You Can Dance") and featured dancers Jordan Betscher and Courtney Crain.

In addition to watching these videos, fans can also stream the film this month. Top Hat is available to stream from Turner Classic Movies (TCM) through the WatchTCM platform through November 9.

Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and directed by Mark Sandrich, Top Hat tells the story of Jerry Travers (Fred Astaire), an American musical revue star. While staying in a London hotel, Jerry accidentally wakes up fashion model Dale Tremont (Ginger Rogers) by dancing in the hotel room above hers. Upon meeting her, Jerry instantly falls in love. His attempts to woo Dale receive an inexplicably haughty response, however, but that's because she's mistaken him for her best friend's husband.

Top Hat premiered on August 29, 1935 and features several of Berlin's most famous songs, including "Cheek to Cheek," "No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)," "Isn't This a Lovely Day (To Be Caught in the Rain)?" and "Top Hat, White Tie and Tails." The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Song for "Cheek to Cheek." In 1990, Top Hat was inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

