VIDEO: Celebrate National Arts In Education Week with Tony-Winning Teacher, Roshunda Jones-Koumba

Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

It's National Arts In Education Week! To celebrate, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is chatting with the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner, Roshunda Jones-Koumba, whose acceptance speech earned a standing ovation on Tony night.

Selected by The Broadway League, American Theatre Wing, and Carnegie Mellon University-the national search for next year's amazing teacher has already begun!

Submit your teacher for the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award today and watch below as Jones-Koumba chats about the importance of the arts in our schools.

In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Jones-Koumba is a director at the G. W. Carver Theatre, where the "Panther Players Troupe #6753" has earned multiple regional and national awards for their thespian competition pieces and one-act plays. The Panther Players under her direction also have earned multiple Tommy Tune Awards for musical theatre. Among other performing arts laurels, Jones-Koumba is a past recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award; the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award; and she was recently inducted into the Texas Thespians Hall of Fame.