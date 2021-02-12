VIDEO: Casts of FOSSE and CHICAGO Reunite to Tribute Ann Reinking

In December, Broadway lost one of its brightest stars in Ann Reinking, who sadly passed away at the age of 71. Her legacy live on though, as dancers from the Broadway and National touring companies of Fosse and Chicago have reunited to tribute her memory.

"Combining Bob Fosse's choreography with improvisation we come together in a difficult time to celebrate the joy of dance for a woman who was an enormous influence in our lives," writes organizer Aaron Felske.

The video features: Ashley Bachner, Andrew Boyle, Linda Bowen, Mark Burrell, Tina Cannon, LaMae Caparas, Laura Haney, Aaron Felske, Juliet Fischer, Peter King-Yuen, Jessica Lea Patty, Deb Leamy, Marla McReynolds, Andrea Mislan, Kathryn Mowat Murphy, Noa Neve, Josef Pescetto, Mark C. Reis, Deon Ridley, Leslie Stevens, Estelle Tomasovic Shaw, Chryssie Whitehead, and Courtney Young.

Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004). Some of her many theatre credits included: Bye-Bye Birdie -nat'l tour opposite Tommy Tune; Bob Fosse's Dancin' (Tony nom.); Sweet Charity (revival); Roxie Hart in Bob Fosse's Chicago; Pippin, Coco, Maggie in Over Here! (Theatre World, Clarence Derwent and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Goodtime Charley (Tony nom.); The Unsinkable Molly Brown.