VIDEO: Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Broadway Inspired Music Video for 'Surrender My Heart' Featuring Jane Krakowski

Carly Rae Jepsen has released the Broadway-inspired music video for "Surrender My Heart," featuring Tony winner Jane Krakowski.

The Broadway inspired clip was filmed over two days at the iconic United Palace Theatre, where the 2023 Tony Award will be held.

The visual was directed GRAMMY Award winning director Brantley Gutierrez and also features world-renowned ballerina Isabella Boylston. Jepsen worked with Gutierrez previously on the video for "The Loneliest Time" featuring Rufus Wainwright.

"Surrender My Heart" appears on Jepsen's fifth studio album The Loneliest Time which is available now at all digital retailers.

Carly Rae Jepsen was seen on Broadway in the title role of Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and played Marty in FOX's Grease LIVE! in 2016.

Watch the new music video here: