VIDEO: CENTRAL PARK's Josh Gad Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with stage and screen star Josh Gad, whose latest project, the second season of animated musical series Central Park, is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

"This is such a passion project for me- bringing a musical into the animated television space was something that I was eager to do for many years," explained Gad. "Getting the opportunity to work with the brilliant Loren Bouchard, who created Bob's Burgers, and Nora Smith... and the amazing musical folks that we've lined up...it has been surreal."

In season two of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

How did this season come together in the midst of the pandemic? "This season we recorded completely from home! Frankly, we worked on it completely from home- from the animation to the recording sessions and the editing process," Gad said. "It was such a labor of love and something that was so fraught with adversity that to be able to even complete it was an unbelievable gift. I think it's even better than Season 1 and that has made the experience doubly rewarding."

Learn even more about the new season and watch as he chats about other career highlights, including The Book of Mormon, and more!