VIDEO: CBS THIS MORNING to go Live with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico on HAMILTON'S Opening Day

On Friday, January 11, CBS News correspondent David Begnaud will conduct the first live interview in Puerto Rico with Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda as "Hamilton" prepares to open for a limited three-week run there. The interview will air on CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 AM ET/PT). Additional coverage will be broadcast on the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH JEFF GLOR, CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY and on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service.



CBS THIS MORNING will also be the first to have behind the scenes access to the production as it prepares to open including a backstage tour with Rick Negron - the Puerto Rico born actor playing King George III.



While in Puerto Rico, Begnaud will be visiting residents to get a real picture of recovery efforts and what life is like nearly 16 months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. He will also interview Luis Miranda, Lin-Manuel's father.



Miranda is reprising his lead role in "Hamilton" for the first time since he left the Broadway version in July 2016, with performances of the award-winning show at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré as a fundraising effort to support the arts on the island.



Begnaud previously traveled with Miranda to The Remains of his grandfather's home in Alta Vega, Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You