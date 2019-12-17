VIDEO: CATS Star Jason Derulo Shares What He Learned in Cat School

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Jason Derulo, who stars in the highly-anticipated film Cats, stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, December 17, to talk about this film and how he got into character for role in "Cats."

Jason Derulo talked about his time in cat school saying, "In Cat School you learn all the ins and outs about a cat and, you're learning mannerisms you're learning how to embody the cat."

Derulo goes on to share on of the things he learned, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, "As human beings we walk opposite arms, opposite legs. They walk same arm same leg, you know, little idiosyncrasies."

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.

Cats is in theaters nationwide this Friday, December 20!





