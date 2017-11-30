VIDEO: Broadway Sings for Pride Releases Tribute to Ruth Coker Burks for World AIDS Day

On the eve of World AIDS Day, December 1, 2017, award-winning non for profit BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE (www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com) has released a special tribute to AIDS pioneer Ruth Coker Burks performed by Eden Espinosa (Broadway's Wicked and Rent), BROCK CIARLELLI (ABC Television's The Middle), Daniel Quadrino (Broadway's Newsies & Wicked), Cody Scott Lancaster (Broadway's Rock of Ages) and Tym Moss (Girl, A Lopsided Tree Won't Ruin Christmas). Watch the video below!

Filmed on Monday, June 20, 2016, BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE honored AIDS and LGBTQ activist RUTH COKER BURKS, dubbed The Cemetery Angel at their annual Pride event. Ruth had no idea her story would be shared during their Pride concert.

Her story is read and sung by:

• Eden Espinosa (Broadway's Wicked and Rent)

• BROCK CIARLELLI (ABC Television's The Middle)

• Daniel Quadrino (Broadway's Newsies & Wicked)

• Cody Scott Lancaster (Broadway's Rock of Ages)

• Tym Moss (Girl, A Lopsided Tree Won't Ruin Christmas)

Although she had no formal medical training, in the darkest hour of the American AIDS epidemic, Burks cared for hundreds of dying people, many of them gay men who had been abandoned by their families. She buried over three dozen of them with her own two hands, after their families refused to claim their bodies.

Her story is retold with permission from David Koon, Arkansas Times.

Broadway Sings for Pride premiered their 6th anniversary benefit concert in New York City at the JCC Manhattan on Monday, June 20, 2016! This milestone event was filled with singing (from pop to Broadway), stories, special celebrity guests and more! The show honored the Tyler Clementi Foundation and AIDS pioneer and activist Ruth Coker Burks.

Broadway Sings for Pride, is a multiple award-wining is a non-for-profit organization that brings together Broadway talent, activists and celebrities to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of LGBTQ youth, and support these young people so that they may reach their full potential.

The one-night-only benefit event, entitled "Ovation", featured the best performers in the realm of film, television and theater!



BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE BAND:

Charles Santoro - Musical Director, Arranger & Pianist

RICK MERINO - Guitar JOE MANKIN - Bass Guitar

JOHN FERRARI - Percussion



Video Footage Courtesy Of:

Robert Miele, Artists Proof Productions

Bruce Cullen, http://www.dreamimagesrlmp.com/

Shefik

Nolan Borden



Produced by Neal Bennington and Robert Miele



More information:

http://BroadwaySingsForPride.com

Facebook: Broadway Sings For Pride

