VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Covers 'A Whole New World' From Disney's ALADDIN

Tony Award-honorees, Broadway Inspirational Voices, season Three of "Broadway Our Way" uplifts with a danceable and fun "A Whole New World". It's Academy Award-winning composer, Alan Menken introduces BIV singing his song, which also features lyrics by Tim Rice.

Arranged by Grammy™ award-nominated and Tony™ Honoree Michael McElroy, and orchestrated in collaboration with Isaac Harlan, the entire BIV choir shows a portrait of their world - one of diversity and inclusion. Videographer Nate Wind weaves through the wonderfully varied faces of BIV, and offers closeups that reveal the immense hearts behind the glorious voices.

BIV was founded 25 years ago to support the Broadway community during a time of great sorrow. Their presence has created a whole new world, and they invite you to join them in spreading hope to inspire and transform one another today and every day. Let's create a whole new world - together.





