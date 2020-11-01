VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Present a 'Headless' Halloween Routine
Check out their Fosse-inspired number to Disney's 'The Headless Horseman Song'!
Broadway dancers Alex Smith (Chicago National Tour), Davis Wayne (Hello, Dolly! National Tour) and Maya Kazzaz (Jerome Robbins' Broadway) have teamed up for a Halloween- themed routine!
Check out their Fosse-inspired number to 'The Headless Horseman Song' from Disney's take on the classic Sleepy Hollow story, as sung by Bing Crosby.
Broadway's dead. We're in mourning. Happy Halloween. ?? moves: @alexl.smith grooves: @alexl.smith @davis_wayne film: @sarahgetsreel @sarahjulietshaw hats: @bdcnyc
A post shared by Maya Kazzaz (@mayakazzaz) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:32am PDT
