VIDEO: Broadway Dancers Perform in ANYONE: A Dance Short Film From James Kinney

ANYONE: A Dance Short Film, directed and choreographed by James Kinney with cinematography and editing by Pierre Marais is now available to view! The film is produced by Nicole LaFountaine.

ANYONE features Broadway favorites Yesenia Ayala, Ryan Steele, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Blake Zelesnikar, Cajai Fellows-Johnson, Michael Graceffa, Arisa Odaka, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, and Connor Schwantes. Exploring the humanity of life in New York City, the film was first conceived as a ballet that premiered at Lincoln Center, and later was commissioned by New Jersey Ballet. With the onset of 2020 and the closure of live performance venues, the original work grew cinematic legs. Following local and state health and safety guidelines, Kinney and Marais created ANYONE at the end of a tumultuous summer, which quickly became an award winner at several film festivals, including 2021 Utah Dance Film Festival, Experimental Dance & Music Film Festival, and winner for the New York Short Film Festival. The short film continues to play the festival circuit into 2021.

"ANYONE came to light with a cast of nine of Broadway's most talented performers and explores those very needed themes of fluid love, compassion and empathy, in a manner that feels to me both timeless and so very timely," director/choreographer James Kinney said.

Check out the video below!