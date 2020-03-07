VIDEO: Brian Cox Talks 'Succession' and Politics on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Globe-winning actor Brian Cox was the guest on last night's episode of Real Time With Bill Maher!

Cox joined Maher to discuss playing a leading man on HBO's "Succession" and share his views on world politics.

Check out the full segment below!

Brian Cox recently starred on Broadway in The Great Society. His other Broadway credits include "That Championship Season," "Rock 'n' Roll," "Art," and "Strange Interlude."

His television credits include as series regular Logan Roy in Succession - Golden Globe Award for Actor in a Drama TV Series, and Nuremberg - Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.

His film credits include Braveheart, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, X2: X-Men United, Churchill, Troy, L.I.E. and The Escapist.





