VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan, Grey Henson, and More Rehearse For High School Throwback at The Green Room 42

Feb. 23, 2019  

The Green Room 42 will present Broadway's High School Throwback. February 25th at 9:30pm.

The cast, including Bonnie Milligan, Grey Henson, and more, have been hard at work in rehearsal. Check out the footage in the video below!

Class is in session and your Homecoming King and Queen, Jacob ben Widmar (Book of Mormon, Xanadu) and Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins, War Paint) are turning back the clock to a simpler time. A time before college, before conservatories, before agents, managers, doubt and fear. Spend an evening watching your favorite Broadway performers relive their glory days in the roles they slayed in High School; a time they were unstoppable and filled with confidence, excitement, hope and a Capri Sun because there was no time for Taco Bell...I'M IN TECH

Who doesn't love a 17 year old Auntie Mame? Life's a Banquet, Bitches! A High School Senior asking her dead husband to let her go before the parade passes by? SOLD! A captain with seven children, what's so fearsome about that? NOTHING for this gal who just got her braces off!

Featuring everyone voted most likely to succeed: Tony Nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Book of Mormon), Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Hayley Podschun (Wicked, Hello, Dolly!), Jelani Remy (Lion King), Cody Jamison Strand (Book of Mormon), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot). Music direction by resident band geek Trevor Pierce!

Broadway's High School Throwback will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor on Monday February, 25th at 9:30pm. The cover charge is $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan, Grey Henson, and More Rehearse For High School Throwback at The Green Room 42
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Backstage: Bring on the Monsters! THE LIGHTNING THIEF Trio Talks Life on the Road

Backstage: Bring on the Monsters! THE LIGHTNING THIEF Trio Talks Life on the Road

Photos: First Look at The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE

Photos: First Look at The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE

Up On The Marquee: OKLAHOMA! Heads to Broadway

Up On The Marquee: OKLAHOMA! Heads to Broadway

Stanley Donen, Director of Movie Musicals, Has Died at 94

Stanley Donen, Director of Movie Musicals, Has Died at 94

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan, Grey Henson, and More Rehearse For High School Throwback at The Green Room 42
  • VIDEO: Meet The Real Islanders and Cast of London's COME FROM AWAY!
  • #TBT: BRIDGES Prepares to Bring Madison County To Broadway!
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At TUTS' MAMMA MIA!
  • VIDEO: Watch the All New TV Spot For KING KONG
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes, Norm Lewis & More in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE