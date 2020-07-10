Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Billy Porter Speaks Out Against Discrimination and Discusses Being Gay in the Black Community

Billy Eichner was a guest host on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Billy Porter appeared as a guest!

Billy talks about growing up gay in the black community, homophobia he has experienced within that community, and speaking out against discrimination.

Porter thinks we still have a long way to go, but he has hope for the future.

"But we can't do it until we embrace and love each other through our differences; because of our differences," he said. "Love the humanity in every single human being. We're human beings first, that's all I'm trying to say."

Watch the full interview below.

