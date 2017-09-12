VIDEO: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Chat A CHRISTMAS STORY Tour, Live TV Special

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, as well as the smash-hit Tony Award Winner Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, sat down with WABC Radio to discuss the upcoming 2017 National Tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, and the live TV special presentation of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL airing on FOX this December. Check out the interview below!

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle ("You'll shoot your eye out kid!"). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

A Christmas Story, The Musical premiered on Broadway in 2012 and was a critical and commercial success. The musical was nominated for three TONY AWARDS including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.

A Christmas Story, The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday themed score by Tony and Academy Award-winning composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite.

A Christmas Story, The Musical 2017 National Tour Dates:

Worcester, MA November 9 - 12, 2017 The Hanover Theatre

Elmira, NY November 14 - 15, 2017 Clemens Center

Scranton, PA November 17 - 19, 2017 Scranton Cultural Center

Newport News, VA November 21 - 22, 2017 Ferguson Center for the Arts

Hartford, CT November 24 - 26, 2017 The Bushnell

Indianapolis, IN November 28 - December 3, 2017 Murat Theatre

Cincinnati, OH December 5 - 10, 2017 Arnoff Center for the Arts

Rochester, NY December 12 - 17, 2017 Rochester Auditorium Theatre

Columbia, SC December 19 - 20, 2017 Koger Center

N. Charleston, SC December 22 - 24, 2017 North Charleston Coliseum

Jackson, MS December 26 - 27, 2017 Thalia Mara Hall

Austin, TX December 29 - 31, 2017 Long Center

For more information, visit www.AChristmasStoryOnTour.com.

Related Articles